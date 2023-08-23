Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon story DLC will land as a free update this September

The DLC will feature Knuckles, Tails, and Amy as playable characters.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sonic fans at this year's Gamescom were treated to not one but two exciting announcements on the Blue Blur. Not only did SEGA announce a firm release date for Sonic Superstars, but they also revealed that Sonic Frontiers would be receiving a free story DLC update next month on September 28.

Entitled The Final Horizon, this latest story chapter will enable players to play as fan-favourite characters Knuckles, Tails, and Amy and will feature new stages and challenges.

You can take a look at the reveal trailer from the showcase below:

HQ

Related texts

0
Sonic FrontiersScore

Sonic Frontiers
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

Sonic Team has tried their hand at reinventing the blue hedgehog's formula, and we've checked out how the end result has stacked up.



Loading next content