Sonic Frontiers: The Final Horizon story DLC will land as a free update this September

HQ

Sonic fans at this year's Gamescom were treated to not one but two exciting announcements on the Blue Blur. Not only did SEGA announce a firm release date for Sonic Superstars, but they also revealed that Sonic Frontiers would be receiving a free story DLC update next month on September 28.

Entitled The Final Horizon, this latest story chapter will enable players to play as fan-favourite characters Knuckles, Tails, and Amy and will feature new stages and challenges.

You can take a look at the reveal trailer from the showcase below: