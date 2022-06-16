Sonic Frontiers takes 20-30 hours to complete

HQ

HQ

Sonic Frontiers offers a seemingly pretty massive open world, a level system and a whole lot of other things we don't usually associate with Sonic the Hedgehog. That the ambitions are higher than usual is also noticeable in the sheer time it takes to actually finish this adventure.

IGN has produced a lengthy interview with the director Morio Kishimoto, who reveals that completionists will probably have to play the game up to 60 hours to get it all, and that an average player can look forward to a 20-30 hour long adventure.

This should make Sonic Frontiers the biggest platforming adventure by far for the Blue Blur. What is your expectations on this title?