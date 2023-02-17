Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers sales numbers greatly exceeded expectations

Sega seems to be really happy with The Blue Blur's latest adventure.

HQ

Sonic the Hedgehog games have been a really mixed bag through the years with at least as many rotten games than actual good ones. Fortunately, Sonic Frontiers was one of the latter and quickly became pretty popular when it was released back in November.

Until now, we haven't known exactly how well it has performed sales wise, but during Sega's latest quarterly report, it was revealed that Sonic Frontiers' "number of units sold greatly exceeded our original estimation". This isn't just good news for Sega, but for us gamers as well, as Sega explains that for the next Sonic title, they "are proceeding with a bigger budget, even from the basic research stage".

What did you think about Sonic Frontiers? Is this a concept you are hoping that Sonic Team will explore even further?

Sonic Frontiers
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

Sonic Team has tried their hand at reinventing the blue hedgehog's formula, and we've checked out how the end result has stacked up.



