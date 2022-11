HQ

We've seen a whole lot of collaborations in the latest Monster Hunter games, one of them being Sonic the Hedgehog. Now Capcom is returning the favour as Rathalos and Felyne Rathalos outfits have been added to Sonic Frontiers.

To make things even better, you also get a Hunter's BBQ set (even Hunters need lunch!) and all of this is free. Check out the short video below to check out what you get, and don't forget to read our review of the game.