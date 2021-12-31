HQ

It seems like the next instalment in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, Sonic Frontiers might be arriving in November, at least that is if a leaked date from the PlayStation Database, reported on by PlayStation Game Size, holds any truth.

Revealed over Twitter, the tweet says "According To Playstation Database, Sonic Frontiers Coming November 15th 2022".

As this is not official news from Sega or Sonic Team, we do have to take it with a grain of salt. In fact PlayStation Game Size even mentioned that this could be a "Place-Holder", but considering the title is expected to land around the Holiday period, November doesn't seem all that unlikely.