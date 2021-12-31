Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers might be arriving in November

A leak that credits the PlayStation Database suggests so.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It seems like the next instalment in the Sonic the Hedgehog series, Sonic Frontiers might be arriving in November, at least that is if a leaked date from the PlayStation Database, reported on by PlayStation Game Size, holds any truth.

Revealed over Twitter, the tweet says "According To Playstation Database, Sonic Frontiers Coming November 15th 2022".

As this is not official news from Sega or Sonic Team, we do have to take it with a grain of salt. In fact PlayStation Game Size even mentioned that this could be a "Place-Holder", but considering the title is expected to land around the Holiday period, November doesn't seem all that unlikely.

HQ
Sonic Frontiers

Related texts



Loading next content