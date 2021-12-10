Sonic Frontiers is the next major project in the works for Sonic Team

HQ

During tonight's Game Awards ceremony, we got not one but two Sonic announcements. Firstly, we received the debut trailer for the Blue Blur's second feature film, and we also got word of a brand-new mainline entry called Sonic Frontiers. Judging by the trailer, this latest installment looks to take place in an open world setting, and it's set to launch in holiday 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

If you recall, the game was briefly announced during Sonic's 30th anniversary live stream, but the name of the project and its release date were kept secret at that point.