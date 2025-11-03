Sonic Frontiers has sold almost five million copies

HQ

Last week, the quarterly reports (July-September) for the major gaming companies began to roll in, and Sega was one of them. Thanks to this, we now have updated sales figures for some of the Sonic games, and it turns out that they are doing well.

The latest major Sonic title, Sonic Frontiers, is rapidly approaching five million copies sold, and even the more traditional Sonic Superstars continues to perform well with 2.43 million copies sold. The mobile title Sonic Dash boasts a staggering 676 million downloads, which Sega naturally hopes will rub off on the recently launched Sonic Rumble.

What about Sonic Racing: Crossworlds? Well, it was released in late September and is therefore not included in this report. However, we recently told you that it became a million-seller in less than a month, so it seems that interest in Sonic remains huge - which bodes well for the fourth Sonic movie, which is set to premiere in early 2027. And before then, we suppose there should also be a release (or at least an announcement) of a completely new game featuring the hedgehog...