Sonic Frontiers' first free DLC drops this week

Sonic Frontiers is the latest title to feature our favourite blue hedgehog, and to keep the game fresh for fans, Sega is promising three major updates in 2023. The first of these content updates is called the Sights, Sounds and Speed Update and will roll out on the 23rd of March.

According to the previously published content roadmap, the Sights, Sounds and Speed update will contain a Photo mode, a Jukebox and some new challenges for players to undertake.

The second update, which currently doesn't have a release date, will include a Sonic's Birthday event, an Open Zone Challenge mode and new Koco characters. The third and final DLC has more playable characters and story content for players to enjoy.

Will you be checking out the Sights, Sounds and Speed Update?