Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sonic Frontiers

Sonic Frontiers' first free DLC drops this week

Experience the sounds, sights, and speed of the Starfall Islands.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sonic Frontiers is the latest title to feature our favourite blue hedgehog, and to keep the game fresh for fans, Sega is promising three major updates in 2023. The first of these content updates is called the Sights, Sounds and Speed Update and will roll out on the 23rd of March.

According to the previously published content roadmap, the Sights, Sounds and Speed update will contain a Photo mode, a Jukebox and some new challenges for players to undertake.

The second update, which currently doesn't have a release date, will include a Sonic's Birthday event, an Open Zone Challenge mode and new Koco characters. The third and final DLC has more playable characters and story content for players to enjoy.

Will you be checking out the Sights, Sounds and Speed Update?

Sonic Frontiers

Related texts

0
Sonic FrontiersScore

Sonic Frontiers
REVIEW. Written by Henric Pettersson

Sonic Team has tried their hand at reinventing the blue hedgehog's formula, and we've checked out how the end result has stacked up.



Loading next content