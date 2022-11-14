Sonic Frontiers' director calls the game a "global playtest" and states that is "still has a long way to go"

HQ

There was a general sense for a long time that Sonic Frontiers was going to fall into the same situation as pretty much every Sonic game over the past decade at least, in that it would fail to deliver. But, in the weeks up until launch things started to change, and this all culminated at release, when critics and fans discovered a game that, while not perfect, had a charm and was fun to play.

But now that launch is behind us, director on the game and member of Sonic Team, Morio Kishimoto, has taken to Twitter to tell everyone that the developer is currently assessing critical and fan feedback, and that Sonic Frontiers is being treated as a "global playtest" and a that is "still has a long way to go".

Kishimoto said (after translation via Google), "I'm sorry I couldn't contact you because I've been busy since the release date. I'm relieved that the release date has arrived and that it seems to have reached everyone safely. We are checking the opinions of the critics and everyone. As you pointed out, we still have a long way to go, and we take this seriously as a global playtest."

