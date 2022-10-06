Sonic Frontier PC requirements announced

HQ

Sonic Frontiers launches in one month and three days, and now Sonic Team and Sega has revealed the minimum and recommended PC specs for the game. It really doesn't seem to be that demanding and an average computer will be enough for most people. Check it out below:

MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 1400 or Intel Core i5-3470

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon HD 7870, 2 GB or Nvidia Geforce GTX 660, 2 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space

Additional Notes: 720p Low @ 30 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction set.

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-6600

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56, 8 GB or Nvidia Geforce GTX 1070, 8 GB

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 30 GB available space

Additional Notes: 1080p High @ 60 FPS. Requires a CPU which supports the AVX and SSE4 instruction set.