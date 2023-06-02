Sonic creator Yuji Naka faces over two years in prison

HQ

As some of you may already know, Sonic's creator Yuji Naka has pleaded guilty to insider trading during the trial that has been going on against him since the end of last year. The offenses that allegedly took place during his employment at Square Enix are reported to have generated more than eight million dollars for Naka, and now a report says that he faces up to two and a half years in prison if the court convicts him.

In addition, the prosecution is pushing for Naka to be fined well over $1 million based on the fact that the creator showed no signs of remorse whatsoever. The defense, on the other hand, is demanding a reduced fine and a suspended sentence. This is based on the fact that the information that led to the crime was sent to him by mistake, and that Naka himself should have apologized for what happened. Exactly how it goes we will find out on July 7th when the verdict comes.

How do you think it will go for Naka?