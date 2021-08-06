English
Sonic Colours: Ultimate

Sonic Colours: Ultimate has recieved a brand-new trailer focusing on its colourful Wisps

The remastered Wii title is set to release on September 7.

With the release of Sonic Colours: Ultimate being only a month away, SEGA has released a brand-new trailer (which you can watch above) that focuses on the game's colourful Wisps.

These adorable creatures really help Colours to stand out from other entries in the franchise as they can grant Sonic new platforming abilities. The Cyan Wisp, for example, turns Sonic into a laser and enables him to zip across stages and the Yellow Wisp enables you to take the form of a drill so that you can dig yourself underneath obstacles and enemies.

Sonic Colours: Ultimate is planned to release September 7 on Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

