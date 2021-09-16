Sonic Colors: Ultimate Switch version just received a patch

HQ

If you've read our review, you'd know that we were not very happy with Sonic Colors: Ultimate. Apparently, not just us, a lot of players have also encountered several different issues which are quite bothersome while playing this action platformer. Luckily, developer Blind Squirrel Entertainment and publisher Sega realised this, and they have started working on fixing the problems.

According to a tweet posted earlier, a patch for the Nintendo Switch for Sonic Colors: Ultimate has been deployed. If you're on other consoles or PC, worry not, as stated in the same tweet, it is just "the first of several patches (for all platforms!) that will begin rolling out in the near future". No patch notes were shared, but it has been pointed out that this Switch patch has the seizure glitches fixed.

