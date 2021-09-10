Sonic Colors Ultimate is receiving a vinyl release

HQ

Following its release on PC and consoles earlier this week, Sonic Colors Ultimate has now received a special vinyl edition for its remixed soundtrack.

Previously, two versions of the soundtrack were available, but the Sprite Trail Splatter edition has already sold out after being limited to 500 copies. The Random Sprite-Colored Vinyl, which is available in orange, green, blue, and purple, costs $39.99 and it features 21 tracks across two separate records. This version is available to pre-order now courtesy of iam8bit and it's planned to ship in Q2 2022.

Whilst it was great to see a classic Wii exclusive title release on a variety of different platforms, our thoughts on Sonic Colors Ultimate weren't exactly positive. Within our recent review, we said: "Somehow in an attempt to modernise one of the blue hedgehog's best adventures, they have managed to make it worse."

