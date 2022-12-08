Sonic co-creator reportedly arrested... again

HQ

Yuji Naka, co-creator of Sonic the Hedgehog, has reportedly been arrested again alongside other former Square Enix employees for insider trading.

In essence, insider trading is the purchasing of stocks in accordance with privileged information, and is illegal in many countries, including Japan.

As The Asahi Shimbun reports, Naka is alleged to have purchased stock in Ateam Entertainment before it was publicly announced they would be working on Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier.

Less than three weeks ago, Naka faced arrest for alleged insider trading regarding the Dragon Quest mobile game. Reportedly, he purchased stock in developer Aiming totalling around $20,000 in value prior to its partnership with Square Enix being publicly announced.