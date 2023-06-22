Sonic Central arrives on the 23rd of June

HQ

Sega is hosting a new Sonic Central showcase on the 23rd of June, 2023, beginning at 8am PST/ 4pm BST/ 5pm CEST.

"Tune in for a sneak peek of some of our upcoming projects, partnerships, and events happening in 2023," reads the announcement tweet. We've already had a lot of gaming showcases so far this year, but Sonic fans are going to want to hear about what's next for the blue hedgehog.

Already, we know we're getting Sonic Superstars later this year, and there are still updates planned for Sonic Frontiers as well. Hopefully there's some surprises mixed in there, too, just to keep us on our toes.

What do you think will be announced at the Sonic Central show?