Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Sonic boss hints that Nights and Burnings Rangers could return in the future

"There may be some future where you'll be hearing about these kinds of titles."

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It was during an VGC interview during Summer Games Fest that Sonic boss Takashi Iizuka opened up about the future of the classic game series Nights and Burning Rangers. With the recent announcement that Samba de Amigo has risen from the grave, it's hard not to wonder about the company's other old, slightly forgotten brands - a question Iizuka had the following answer to:

"I can't say yes to anything right now. These days I'm the creative officer for Sonic the Hedgehog, so I'm totally focused on that side of the business. So I can't really speak for anyone else, but Sonic Team in Japan has been ramping up and hiring lots of people recently - they have more people than ever. So there may be some future where you'll be hearing about these kinds of titles."

We can only keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.

Want to see Nights or Burning Rangers resurrected for modern consoles?

Sonic boss hints that Nights and Burnings Rangers could return in the future


Loading next content