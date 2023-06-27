Sonic boss hints that Nights and Burnings Rangers could return in the future

HQ

It was during an VGC interview during Summer Games Fest that Sonic boss Takashi Iizuka opened up about the future of the classic game series Nights and Burning Rangers. With the recent announcement that Samba de Amigo has risen from the grave, it's hard not to wonder about the company's other old, slightly forgotten brands - a question Iizuka had the following answer to:

"I can't say yes to anything right now. These days I'm the creative officer for Sonic the Hedgehog, so I'm totally focused on that side of the business. So I can't really speak for anyone else, but Sonic Team in Japan has been ramping up and hiring lots of people recently - they have more people than ever. So there may be some future where you'll be hearing about these kinds of titles."

We can only keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best.

Want to see Nights or Burning Rangers resurrected for modern consoles?