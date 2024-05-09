Sonic battle royale Sonic Rumble announced

Alongside the addition of Sonic Mania to Netflix, Sega recently revealed a brand-new Sonic game which sees iconic characters from the franchise jump into a 32-player battle royale.

As you can see in the trailer below, the gameplay of Sonic Rumble will be similar to that of Fall Guys, where players will have to complete various challenges in order to advance into the next round. At the end, there can only be one winner.

Character customisation will also be available for players to make their avatars their own in Sonic Rumble. It's coming to iOS and Android later this year, specifically some time around Winter.