Sonic at the Olympic Games to hit Android and iOS in May

Sonic at the Olympic Games - Tokyo 2020 is heading to Android and iOS devices on May 7, just two months before the summer games that start in July, Sega confirmed today alongside the new trailer that you can see below.

What's more, the game is now open for pre-registration, so if you're straining at the starting line and eager to get playing, you can at least sign up nice and early and book your place at the games (and if enough people join you, various rewards will unlock). There'll be events based on 15 real-world disciplines, plus tie-in games linked to the Sonic universe. Head this way for all the details.