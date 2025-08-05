English
Sonic announces official collaboration with Timberlands

Now we've just got to get him in some Jordan Air 1s and the meme prophecies will have come true.

Sonic is trading out his iconic red sneakers for some new kicks in a new collaboration. A new Sonic x Timberland collab has been announced, putting Sonic in a pair of the brand's iconic boots in new artwork.

The artwork will feature in t-shirts, and you'll be able to buy special edition Sonic-themed Timberland boots when the collaboration goes live on the 9th of August. Buyers will also receive a novelty item if they purchase either the boots or a shirt.

Unfortunately for those of us not in Tokyo, the collaboration is exclusive to the Timberland Shibuya PARCO Store, meaning that Sonic-branded Timbs are not on the cards for most of us, unless you want to spend extortionate amounts of money on them.

Sonic announces official collaboration with Timberlands
Close-up of the Sonic Timberland boots, limited to just 30 pairs


