Sonic announces official collaboration with Timberlands

Sonic is trading out his iconic red sneakers for some new kicks in a new collaboration. A new Sonic x Timberland collab has been announced, putting Sonic in a pair of the brand's iconic boots in new artwork.
The artwork will feature in t-shirts, and you'll be able to buy special edition Sonic-themed Timberland boots when the collaboration goes live on the 9th of August. Buyers will also receive a novelty item if they purchase either the boots or a shirt.
Unfortunately for those of us not in Tokyo, the collaboration is exclusive to the Timberland Shibuya PARCO Store, meaning that Sonic-branded Timbs are not on the cards for most of us, unless you want to spend extortionate amounts of money on them.