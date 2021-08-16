LIVE
Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

Sonic and Tails will make an appearance in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania

They will be joining Jet Set Radio's Beat.

SEGA has certainly made Sonic's 30th anniversary one to remember. Along with the reveal of a brand new untitled game and a remaster of Sonic Colours, the Blue Blur has seen many collaborations in titles such as Minecraft, Two Point Hospital, and Puyo Puyo Tetris 2. Just recently it has also been announced that the popular mascot will also be making his way to Super Monkey Ball: Banana Mania when it launches on October 5.

Both Sonic and his sidekick Tails will be unlockable through progression in-game and they will collect rings instead of bananas. The pair are just two of many SEGA mascots that will be playable within Banana Mania at launch. Recently, SEGA revealed that Jet Set Radio's Beat will also be unlockable and will be free of charge just like Tails and Sonic.

You can take a look at Sonic and Tails in action in the trailer above.

