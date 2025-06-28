Sonic and his friends are vising Magic the Gathering

HQ

It is not only video games that have collaborations with guest appearances from various franchises, it also exists with more analog games - such as Magic the Gathering. Over the years, MtG players have been able to enjoy Fortnite, Street Fighter and, most recently, Final Fantasy.

Now it's confirmed that another collaboration is in the works, and now it's Sega that delivers the fun with Sonic the Hedgehog. Wizards of the Coast writes (the link also contains pictures of the cards):

"Sonic and all his friends (and some enemies) are coming to Magic: The Gathering with Secret Lair's Sonic Superdrop. The super-speedy hedgehog has captivated fans for decades. Now, he's racing from Green Hill Zone to your Magic decks in three brand-new Secret Lair drops. Featuring iconic items, adorable artwork, and new-to-Magic cards, this Superdrop has it all.

The Secret Lair x Sonic: Friends & Foes drop includes seven new-to-Magic cards. These cards are legal in Commander, Legacy, and Vintage. Non-foil versions of this drop will be speeding into WPN game stores for purchase on August 21."

Sonic Superdrop will go on sale on July 14 and is, as expected, a limited edition, and you will only be able to get your hands on the cards via MagicSecretLair.com.