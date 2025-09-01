Sonic and friends seem to have skinned Sanrio characters in new plush designs

HQ

Sonic is crossing over with Sanrio characters for a new line of plushies heading to stores later this year. Sonic, Shadow, Knuckles, Tails, Amy, and Dr. Eggman have all been given cutesy makeovers with hats that look a bit like they've skinned the rabbits and kitties that make up Sanrio's roster.

Sonic wears a Hello Kitty hat, Amy has a My Melody look, Tails and Cinnamoroll are teaming up, Shadow's hat looks like Hangyodon, Kuromi and Knuckles are a pair, and Dr. Eggman has a Pompompurin accessory. The designs are available as larger plushies and smaller mascots with a ball chain to be clipped onto a bag, backpack, or other accessory.

It seems that these plushies will only be available in Asia, but there are ways to get items from overseas to your door if you're willing to pay the extra fees. More products will apparently be revealed soon, but these plushies will only be available while stocks last.

This is an ad: