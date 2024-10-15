English
Follow us
Gamereactor
lifestyle
Sonic Adventure

Sonic Adventure gets a new lot of merch at Limited Run Games

The real standout is the Big the Cat fishing hat.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Sonic Adventure originally released back in 1998 and was a pioneer title for the blue hedgehog, mainly due to it being the first game that featured 3D gameplay. Not every 3D Sonic title has been a classic, but a lot of fans still hold Sonic Adventure dear to their hearts.

At Limited Run Games, a new line of merch has been released to celebrate the game. From a game case keychain to t-shirts and hoodies, there are a lot of goodies you can pick up. A clear favourite is the purple Big the Cat fishing hat, which features Big chilling as he fishes on the design.

Alongside the Sonic merch, there are also some trading cards based on the Sega Dreamcast if you're looking to bathe in the nostalgia of the console. Check out the full range here and let us know what stands out to you.

Sonic Adventure
This is an ad:

Related texts



Loading next content