Sonic Origins

Sonic 3's soundtrack was composed by Michael Jackson

But it's not used in Sonic Origins.

HQ

After years of speculation and rumour, Sonic creator Yuji Naka has revealed that Sonic 3's soundtrack was composed by Michael Jackson. This comes as Naka took to Twitter to show surprise at the fact that in Sonic Origins, the game uses a different soundtrack to the original.

"Oh my god, the music for Sonic 3 has changed, even though SEGA Official uses Michael Jackson's music," said Naka.

The Japanese developer also confirmed this rumour shortly afterwards by posting an image he took while travelling to Jackson's Neverland Ranch on a helicopter.

Sonic Origins launched just yesterday on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch, and includes remasters of Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Sonic 3 & Knuckles, and Sonic CD. You can check out our opinions on the game here.

Sonic Origins

