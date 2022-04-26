Cookies

Sonic 2 is now the highest US grossing video game movie of all-time

It has taken the record from... Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sonic as a movie hero was a great idea from the start. The first Sonic the Hedgehog became a huge success amongst both critics and fans, and the expectations for the sequel were high. But it seems to have lived up to them and then some.

As revealed by Tail's Channel on Twitter, Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has now reached a domestic gross of $146 million at the American box office. And this is historic as it makes it the highest grossing domestic video game movie of all-time, beating out the previous number one that was... Sonic the Hedgehog.

We think this is highly deserved, have you seen Sonic the Hedgehog 2 yet and are you surprised by this massive success?

