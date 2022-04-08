Sonic 2 director wants to make a Smash Bros movie: "Nothing would make me happier"

HQ

After proving he knows how to adapt video games to film with Sonic movies, Jeff Fowler seems to be a good candidate for further adaptations. Fowler made his directorial debut with the blue hedgehog, whose second movie released just some days ago (you can read our review here). After watching the hedgehog's success, the inevitable question has been raised: Would he be up for a Super Smash Bros movie?

Nintendo's fighting game is one of the biggest crossovers in video game history, and adapting it wouldn't be easy. However, speaking to ComicBook, Jeff Fowler says he's up for it, especially since everyone would want to see Mario and Sonic face off on the big screen:

"Nothing would make me happier than to just throw all the characters into a battle royale and do a big Smash Bros. thing. That would probably require some work from the lawyers before that could happen... Getting Mario and Sonic in the ring, I mean everyone would be kinda dying for that, right? That's just classic."

Such a project, at present, seems totally unfeasible. Sega has taken several steps with Sonic, but Nintendo has yet to take its (new) first step with the Mario movie coming out this year, not to mention rights and licensing issues. Perhaps, this Smash Bros. movie could be considered once both mascots get a foothold on the big screen, especially after seeing how Marvel and Disney's idea of building the Marvel Cinematic Universe is working so well.

Time to talk with Sony Pictures again?