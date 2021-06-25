Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sonic Mania

Sonia Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo are free to claim this week on Epic Games Store

The Spectrum Retreat is the free offering for the following week.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

This week's free offerings on the Epic Games Store rank amongst the best that we have seen since the platform's launch. From now until July 1, subscribers can claim the excellent Sonic Mania and Horizon Chase Turbo for free. Following this, first-person puzzler The Spectrum Retreat will be taking their place and it will be available for free until July 8.

The first free game this month, Horizon Chase Turbo, is a content-rich arcade racer that pays homage to classic titles such as Out Run and Lotus Turbo Challenge. Sonic Mania, on the other hand, was regarded as a return to form for the franchise when it released in 2017 and it was met with glowing reviews. The game is a return to Sonic's classic 16-bit roots and it features eight "remixed" zones that are taken from some of his most beloved side-scrolling adventures.

Are you planning to download both of these?

Sonic Mania

Related texts

Sonic ManiaScore

Sonic Mania
REVIEW. Written by Claus Larsen

"Since the '90s there have been several attempts to revive Sonic, but even if some games have been good there's been little consistency."



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy