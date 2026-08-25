Songs of the Past will bring Geralt's story to a close

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Gamescom ended on a fantastic note for all fans of The Witcher 3. Not only did we learn that an enhanced version of the game and its expansions is coming, but next year will also see the arrival of an entirely new DLC that brings Geralt's story to a close. After that, it will be time for Ciri to take over the monster-slaying duties in the highly anticipated The Witcher 4.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Songs of the Past is set to arrive in 2027 and appears to offer yet another dark and grand adventure for our favourite witcher. The expansion is reportedly comparable in size to Blood and Wine and, much like that acclaimed adventure, will take us to an entirely new region.

We were given our first glimpse of the DLC during Gamescom Opening Night in the form of a brief trailer. It showed Geralt wielding a new weapon, while the developer has also confirmed that there will be even more of the hugely popular card game Gwent. As if we needed another reason to be excited.