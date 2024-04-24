Songs of Conquest is concluding two years of Early Access next month

HQ

While many of you have likely already had the chance to play Songs of Conquest, simply because the game has been available in an Early Access format for the past two years, if you have instead been holding off and waiting for it to debut in full before diving in, the good news is that your time has finally come.

Developer Lavapotion has revealed that Songs of Conquest will be leaving behind Early Access on May 20, where the game will then convert into its full 1.0 edition instead. This upgrade will not just include a slate of refinements and improvements to the core gameplay, but will also feature the addition of a new brand new Barya campaign to experience, the fourth available in the title, and one that will explore the mercantile nation and delve further into its lore and where its love for gold and gunpowder came from.

Speaking about the jump from Early Access to 1.0, lead game designer Carl Toftfelt has stated, "We're very proud of how far the game has come through Early Access, and wouldn't be here now without the incredible feedback and support from players who've already jumped into our humble strategy game. The content launching with 1.0 will really expand what Songs of Conquest can offer - we hope our existing fans will love it, and we're looking forward to inviting new Wielders into the world of Aerbor in May!"

Check out the new trailer below for a teaser of what's to come ahead of Songs of Conquest 1.0 arriving on May 20.