Songs of Conquest Impressions: For the lizard king!

We've seen a grand return to the nostalgic, pixelated graphics of yore in platformers, roguelikes, and plenty of other indie darlings in the last decade or so, and now Songs of Conquest is giving strategy the same treatment.

Songs of Conquest lets you both manage a kingdom and make use of heroes and armies in turn-based strategy. Take over one of four factions in the knights of old Arleon, the scaly dwellers of the swamp in the Rana, the necromancers of Loth or the mercenaries of Barya. Each faction is distinct in its visual style, the mechanics you use to control them, and the heroes that you'll command their armies with. Each faction also comes with their own unique campaign, that'll let you get to know them a bit more as well as dive deep into some single-player content, something that the developers at Lavapotion have put a lot of time into.

Songs of Conquest is your typical fantasy world, full of dragons, magic, and mysteries to find all throughout the map. It can feel almost like an RPG as you send your armies out to explore, as I wanted to discover as much as possible on the map before my time ran out. The visuals help tremendously with wanting to get lost in the lands before you. The look of Songs of Conquest is nostalgic, but that doesn't mean it's locked in the 1990s or early 2000s. It has instead brought that aesthetic to modern times, and as we zoom in to see the breathing characters and shifting landscapes, the world comes to life in a way I'd not first expected.

Alongside the map itself, the designs of the characters, spells and attacks all combine that sweet honey of nostalgia with a modern feel. You're looking at exactly what you thought graphics looked like when you were a kid, but now your imagination doesn't have to do most of the legwork.

Turns are taken in a typical strategy style. Move your armies, select things to be built in your town, then pass it on to the next player or AI. In Songs of Conquest there is a lot of choice in how you play. Picking a faction doesn't necessarily lock you down one path, and you're constantly given the chance to evaluate what's going on in your kingdom and set about changing it. There's a really interesting mechanic in the campaign in which bards are constantly creating a song about your rule. You unlock each verse by completing missions, and will build your own song of conquest by the end.

You can check out Songs of Conquest right now on early access, but the game is heading to full release with a lot more content for players to enjoy soon. If you want to recapture your first strategy experience, or just want to dip your toe into some magic, dragons, and lizard people, this game has a lot going on. If I had to draw up one criticism, it does feel like the combat doesn't go as in-depth as it could, but again as we're still in early access, this is something that could easily change.

