Songs of Conquest goes map mad in new update

Songs of Conquest, the strategy game from Lavapotion and Coffee Stain, is going mad with maps in its latest update. The game takes you on a nostalgic, pixelated ride through immersive fantasy settings, and it's adding a few more options depending on your playstyle and preferences.

There's The Great Excavation, which is a tight-knit 2v2 co-op map, and then all the way at the other end there's the first official 5-player map which is Woods and Walls. Each of these maps come with their own unique flair, whether that be in their look or the objectives they give you.

You can check out the full list of maps in Lavapotion's latest Steam post here. Songs of Conquest is still in early access, and has been since 2022, but hopefully with big content updates like this we'll see a full launch soon.