Songs of Conquest comes to consoles on the 12th of November

After a leaving early access on PC earlier this year, the nostalgic strategy experience Songs of Conquest is ready to come to consoles as well. We knew that the game would be coming to other platforms for quite some time, and yet now we have a release date.

As you can see in the trailer below, Songs of Conquest is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S on the 12th of November. Alongside Lavapotion, the studio Bitwave has been working hard on adapting the game to its new platforms.

You may be saddened to see that the game's not available on Switch just yet. In a post on Steam, the developers explained why they can't make any promises at this stage. In our Gamescom interview, though, we did hear that Songs of Conquest coming to Switch is "the dream."