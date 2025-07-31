Songs are getting longer again, putting TikTok era of pop under pressure

HQ

Since the arrival of TikTok, the songs that have grown the most in terms of popularity have largely been growing shorter. Short-form content sells you a moment within a song, and people search specifically for that bit. You want the belting chorus or the witty lyric, not a 3-minute prelude to it.

And so, songs got shorter. As per a BBC report, they fell to a shocking low in 2019, and certain hits are barely reaching above two minutes long. PinkPanthress, one of the bigger emerging names from this era, mostly has tracks ranging from a minute long to just over two minutes.

Largely, this is because attention-deficit pop discards most of the formula that makes up a traditional pop song. There's rarely an intro, no pre-chorus, bridges can be thrown out the window, and hopes are dashed of a third chorus.

But, the BBC also notes that people are beginning to enjoy longer songs again. Pink Pony Club, Messy, People Watching, they all top the four-minute mark and are edging closer to five minutes. The songs listed all have strong messages, with powerful themes, showing that people aren't really interested in how long a song is if they like what's at the core of the lyrics.

This is an ad:

So, if you were worried that kids these days would lead to songs being 10-seconds long in the near-future, it seems that we're heading back towards the usual spot of around 3-5 minutes.