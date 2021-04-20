Sons of the Forest releaseIGI 3 2021Cities Skylines TipsWRC 10Dauntless reviewPubg reportDell AlienwareTekken 7Doom SlayerMonster Hunter Switch
Song of Horror

Song of Horror is landing on PS4 and Xbox One on May 28

It was previously due to release in October 2020.

Horror fans will soon be able to experience Song of Horror on consoles, as it has been revealed that it will be arriving to PS4 and Xbox One on May 28. Initially the episodic game was due to hit consoles in October 2020, but this date was pushed back, as developer Protocol Games wanted to "deliver the best possible quality for the console version."

"We've always been incredibly humbled by the reception Song of Horror received from PC players, and now's the time to drag console players into the brooding mystery the game has to offer," says studio co-founder Carlos Grupeli. "The survival-horror genre has such a long & rich history on both PlayStation and Xbox that it feels like absolutely the right home for our little ode to all that has gone before to an audience that truly appreciates real scares."

You can take a look at our original PC review for the game's first episode here.

Song of Horror

