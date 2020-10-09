English
Song of Horror

Song of Horror console release delayed until Q1 2021

It was due to hit PS4 and Xbox One later this month.

Protocol Games has announced that the consoles versions of Song of Horror have been delayed until 2021 due to a variety of different factors. The survival horror title was originally due to hit the PS4 and Xbox One later this month.

The developer posted on Twitter: "We want to deliver the best possible quality for the console version, delivering the vision of the original PC release for all our community. It became evident we were not there yet and we do not want to deliver something that risks disappointing you. So, here we are."

This is sad news indeed, but as always, we would rather be patient and look forward to a much more polished game. You can read our review of the first episode here.

