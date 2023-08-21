Son of Snow White director on Disney's new version: "Walt would be turning in his grave right now"

HQ

David Hand is the guy who directed Disney's 1930s original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, which is basically based on a 19th century fairy tale written by the Brothers Grimm. Now, Disney intends to create a proper 'woke' version of its old classic, and many film lovers (and filmmakers, and actors) have criticised the new direction.

Snow White is no longer white, but South American, and the dwarves are no longer dwarves, but mostly people of different genders and gender identities. Now the son of the original director, David Hand, has commented to The Telegraph about the project and the fact that the film should perhaps be called something else if Snow White is neither white nor surrounded by seven dwarves. The son says that Walt Disney and his late father are currently turning over in their graves.

"It's a whole different concept and I just totally disagree with it, and I know my dad and Walt would also very much disagree with it.... I disagree with this whole new concept. It's a disgrace Disney is trying to do something new with something that was such a great success earlier ... their thoughts are just so radical now. They change the stories, they change the thought process of the characters, they're making up new woke things and I'm just not into any of that. I find it quite frankly a bit insulting what they may have done with some of these classic films ... There's no respect for what Disney did and what my dad did. I think Walt and he would be turning in their graves."