Son of Norwegian crown princess found guilty of two counts of rape

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The Oslo District Court has come to the conclusion that Marius Borg Høiby, the 29-year-old son of the crown princess Mette-Marit, is guilty of two counts of rape, abusive and reckless behaviour, and also of abusing a former ex-girlfriend.

The decision was reached by three judges who determined that Høiby was not guilty of two other counts of rape, but the counts he was found guilty for will result in jail time. As per BBC News, the prosecutor asked for seven years and seven months of incarceration, with the defendant asking for a lesser term, with the end consensus being four years in prison and a financial reparation paid to each of the four women involved in the case (including the two he was found not-guilty of raping but was convicted of abusive behaviour) of 640,000 kroner (around £50,000).

According to the report, each situation saw Høiby taking advantage of women who were either asleep or incapacitated, with Høiby even filming encounters. The women each told the court that they would never have allowed such an event to happen.

While Høiby's mother is a crown princess by marrying into the royal family, he is not a royal himself due to being four years old when his mother tied the knot. Mette-Marit is also ill with a form of pulmonary fibrosis, with Høiby's lawyers using the illness as a reason for why he should be released from prison to tend to his mother amid her declining health.