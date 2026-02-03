Son of Norway's crown princess arrested ahead of rape trial

HQ

Marius Borg Høiby, 29, the son of Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit, was arrested Sunday on new allegations just days before his scheduled rape trial. Oslo police said Høiby is suspected of assault, threatening someone with a knife, and violating a restraining order. Authorities have requested four weeks of detention to prevent further offenses, and the court has ordered him held in custody until March 2.

Høiby is due to stand trial on 38 charges, including multiple counts of rape, domestic abuse, and the secret filming of women. He has denied the most serious allegations. The seven-week trial is set to begin in Oslo on Tuesday, drawing significant national attention given his royal connection.

Marius Borg Høiby // Shutterstock

The arrest comes as Crown Princess Mette-Marit faces scrutiny following the release of newly unsealed files related to Jeffrey Epstein. Emails suggest she maintained contact with Epstein between 2011 and 2014, prompting her to publicly acknowledge "poor judgment" and express regret for the association. The revelations have sparked debate over the monarchy's role and reputation in Norway.

While support for the royal family has been affected in the short term, analysts suggest the long-term impact may be limited. Parliament is scheduled to vote on a potential referendum to replace the monarchy, an event held every four years, though it is not expected to succeed. Meanwhile, public discussion continues over both Høiby's legal case and Mette-Marit's links to Epstein, keeping Norway's royal family in the spotlight...