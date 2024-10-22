Son Heung-min: From the Pitch to the Rift in a new League of Legends video

HQ

In a recent video titled From the Pitch to the Rift, renowned footballer Son Heung-min, forward for Tottenham Hotspur and a key figure in the South Korean national team, shares his passion not only for football but also for the popular game League of Legends. The clip offers an intimate glimpse into his life as an athlete and gamer, revealing how these two passions intertwine in his daily routine.

From a young age, Son has been immersed in football, starting to play at the age of eight. In the video, he recounts his journey, from securing his first professional contract with Hamburg at 16 to becoming a star in the Premier League, where he has played for nearly a decade. However, he also confesses his love for League of Legends, which he began to cultivate during the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite his footballing skills, the player admits that starting out in the game was challenging, facing ridicule from friends and the pressure of being a beginner in a competitive environment.

Son describes his experience playing as a jungler, choosing characters like Vi and Lee Sin, and compares the game's strategies to those he employs on the pitch. "If I have the opportunity, I have to score goals", he emphasizes, underscoring his competitiveness both in gaming and football. His connection to esports extends to his admiration for T1 and its star player, Faker, whom he considers the best in esports history.

Throughout the video, Son also highlights the importance of maintaining ties to his home through gaming. Despite the time zone differences and high ping he experiences while playing on Korean servers, the footballer finds joy and fun in the game, contrasting with the pressure he feels on the pitch. "League of Legends is one of the things that always connects me to home", says Son, reflecting on how video games provide him an escape and a space to unwind.

Additionally, the player shares his excitement about teaching his older brother to play, passing on his love for the game to the next generation. The video not only showcases Son's talent in football but also reveals a more personal and relatable side of a figure who has inspired millions.

With his dedication to both football and esports, Son Heung-min continues to demonstrate that passion can manifest in multiple forms, inspiring young athletes and gamers alike. Now we would love to know about you. What's your favorite sport and video game, and how do they connect in your life? Tell us in the comments!

You can watch to the full video right below.