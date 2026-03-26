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Do you remember the first half hour of Jordan Peele's Us? I mean, before he rather desperately tried to force a rather half-baked, unrealistic, and utterly ridiculous explanation of the film's internal logic down your throat. No, the first half-hour actually passes without any creepy clones, but just a growing knot in the stomach that tells the protagonist, Lupita Nyong'o, that something is... wrong. That "something very bad is going to happen".

Yes, I'm bringing up this example because it's exactly the kind of suspense that Haley Z. Boston creates. Boston has constructed her entire eight-part horror series around - this is the basic, central foundation upon which the whole experience is built - your inherent knowledge that something terrible is going to happen, but you don't know when it will happen, or what it will look like when it does. You know it, the characters don't, that is the anatomy of the premise, and this premise lasts a good seven hours.

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Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is an eight-episode Netflix series created by Boston, and produced by, amongst others, Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer. We follow Rachel Harkin (played by Camila Morrone), who is due to marry Nicky Cunningham (played by Adam DiMarco) a week into the series, as they drive together to his wealthy family's fortified summer mansion to meet his eccentric relatives ahead of the impending wedding. To reveal more would truly spoil both the thrill of watching these events slowly unfold, and the inherent mystery of knowing that "something very bad is going to happen", without really being able to contextualise that knowledge or place it within a comprehensible framework.

Believe me, though, when I say that Boston directs her cast (which includes, among others, the ever-talented Danish actor Zlatko Burić) to absolute perfection here. Jennifer Jason Leigh once again delivers a masterclass, as does Morrone, who, as Rachel, provides precisely the combination of emotional anchor and mystery needed to hold the viewer's interest throughout.

Boston generally draws inspiration from Ari Aster, Jordan Peele, and perhaps even Mike Flanagan, as suspense is prioritised far more highly than actual adrenaline-pumping horror, and so she lets the camera linger a little longer than you might find comfortable and also tends to have characters speak directly to the camera lens, almost in FPV style, to heighten the tension and that aforementioned knot in the stomach, which just grows and grows as the episodes unfold.

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The series is backed by absolutely brilliant production design from start-to-finish, where there's a real focus on contrasts in lighting and sharp colour chemistry, which also makes the series look infinitely more expensive than it surely was. Combined with composer Colin Stetson's smouldering soundscapes, you've got a razor-sharp dose of horror here.

The only real complaint here is that eight episodes of around 50 minutes each stretch the story, the effective suspense, and the entire structure to breaking point. It's impressive in itself that they take it as far as they do, but it's hard to ignore that the series would probably have benefited from a miniseries format of, say, four or five episodes.

That said, Something Very Bad is Going to Happen is one of Netflix's most effective horror projects in a long time, and heralds a sparkling career for Boston as creator and showrunner.