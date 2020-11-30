Something cool about Final Fantasy XIV will be announced next February

You're watching Advertisements

Square Enix has announced that it will be holding a Final Fantasy XIV Announcement Showcase in the coming February, more specifically, on Feb. 6 at 1:30 am (GMT). As teased, some "cool things" will be revealed.

Also the broadcast will include live translation from Japanese to English, so worry not if you don't speak Japanese.

As to what the announcement will be about is still unknown, but people are guessing the next expansion of FFXIV might be under the spotlight on the stage. Given that the Fan Fest scheduled for November ended up being cancelled due to COVID-19, it at least gives fans something to look forward to in just a few months.