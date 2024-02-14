Something Borderlands-related is clearly coming

HQ

Last week, we reported on what seemed to be a teaser of some form of Borderlands news. This came in a cryptic teaser on X, and now just a week later, yet another teaser has arrived, albeit one that is far less cryptic.

A video has debuted on X that focuses and revolves around Borderlands 2 and Handsome Jack. The video states, "Pandora's savior, or its biggest threat? Face Handsome Jack in Borderlands 2!" While that may seem like a pretty regular bit of marketing for a game, the fact that we haven't seen Gearbox marketing Borderlands 2 for years, and the fact that the video ends with "to be continued" clearly implies that some news is on the way.

As for what this will be is unclear. Some fans in the comments of the post are hoping it relates to Borderlands 4, but the constant use of Borderlands 2 gameplay and references could suggest that the sequel/The Handsome Collection is coming to another platform, perhaps PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, or maybe even PS VR2? Perhaps it's something different altogether? Either way, it looks like Borderlands news is absolutely on the horizon.