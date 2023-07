HQ

On Saturday, Squanch Games' High on Life launched on PS4 and PS5 without any kind of official marketing lead up, and it seems like we'll see something similar again very soon.

Because a Trophy list for Jumpship's Xbox console exclusive Somerville has appeared in PlayStation's back-end systems. This usually happens pretty close to launch, so I wouldn't be surprised if it makes its way to PS4 and PS5 tomorrow or later this week.