Somerville is coming in a few weeks

HQ

In a rather surprising turn of events, developer Jumpship has just revealed when its sci-fi adventure game, Somerville, will be launching. Set to debut in just a few weeks, on November 15 to be exact, the game will be arriving on PC (both the Epic Games Store and Steam) and on Xbox consoles, even as a Game Pass day one launch title.

The latest teaser that you can see below confirms all of this information, and as for what exactly Somerville is about, the Steam listing for the title states, "In the wake of catastrophe you must find the means to make your family whole again. Somerville is a Sci-Fi adventure grounded in the intimate repercussions of large scale conflict."

Will you be playing Somerville when it launches in a few weeks?