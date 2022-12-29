Somerville creators have their second game "lined up".

HQ

During these days we have been talking in opposite poles about the goodness and also the flaws that converge in Somerville, the recent release of the studio Jumpship. And also as a result of this, we have remembered some of the insights that the game's producer Dino Patti himself left us during the interview we had the pleasure of giving him during our visit to Gamelab Tenerife, in which we talked about its difficult development, his next step with the title and the studio's future project.

Regarding this new title, it seems that they are still in the "drawing phase" at Jumpship, as Patti told us:

"We have the next thing lined-up. It's still in the early phases, but we're really proud of it. Yeah, I think we've got something what will be amazing, again."

Patti was also unable to give us a preview of the title of the new project in the interview below, and was also a little elusive in trying to make sense of our concerns about the game's ending. The twist here, though, is that there are details in the game's various endings that players have yet to encounter.

"I cannot speak so much about endings (laughs) but I think there's more into the endings than people put into it. Also, there's also hidden things that people don't thought about yet."

A curious point, for which they spent a lot of time delving into this in the development of the game during the pandemic. On this, the producer acknowledges that there were difficulties because there was "a lot of anticipation leading up to the game". And as for the future of the game, it seems that Somerville still has a new chapter to come, presumably coming to Nintendo Switch:

"Um, (smiles) This is something I can't talk about it by now, but I think it's something that we are interested in exploring, for sure."

In the full video, Patti talks about our two favourite aspects of the game: art and camerawork.