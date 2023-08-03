Somerville confirmed for PlayStation 4 and 5

HQ

Just days after High on Life suddenly launched on PlayStation consoles, a Trophy list for Somerville suddenly popped up and revealed that Jumpship's game was also coming to Sony's consoles before the developers themselves said anything. The Danish studio is now ready to talk, so we finally know when the game won't be Xbox console exclusive anymore.

Jumpship has given us a trailer announcing that Somerville will make its way to PS4 and PS5 on the 31st of August. This version includes all the updates and improvements that have been made since the game launched on PC and Xbox, as well as support for the DualSense's haptic feedback and lightbar.