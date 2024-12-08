Someone turned a Wii into a Porygon from Pokémon

HQ

The Pokémon Porygon is described as an artificial pocket monster made entirely out of code, hence its shape that resembles a low-poly style that coined many retro games and even remains popular today thanks to projects like Minecraft. Why are we telling you this, you might wonder? Because a talented YouTube creator has decided to use this digital Pokémon as inspiration for a modded Wii.

The famed Nintendo console has been adapted and put into a frame that resembles Porygon, fit with a stylish head, a body made up of the console itself, two remotes acting as either arm, and a nunchuck as the tail. The bright pink and blue modifications make this Wii stand out and make us long for a version that we can actually add to our collection.

The creator who designed this Wii is known as BigRig Creates, and they actually documented the entire construction process in a video that you can see below. Don't miss this look into how the PorWiigon came to life.