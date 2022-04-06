Cookies

Elden Ring

Someone is invading Elden Ring games as Will Smith to slap people

The unknown player slaps other players and then leaves.

HQ

It really does feel like we'll be talking about the repercussions and effects of the Will Smith slap incident at the Oscars forever, especially if players continue to come up with silly and admittedly creative schemes like the one that's being reported by various Elden Ring users.

There have been reports and even captured clips of an individual who is invading Elden Ring games with a character that resembles Will Smith. The player invades, walks up to the opposing player without a weapon in their hand, proceeds to slap the other player, and then simply leaves.

It's about as daft as it sounds, and you can take a look at the 'invasion' in action in the clip here (thanks Reddit user thep3rsianprince).

Elden Ring

