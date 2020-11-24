Someone hit the World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' level cap in three hours

You're watching Advertisements

The latest expansion for World of Warcraft released yesterday, in the much anticipated Shadowlands. A lot of new content has entered the game since the Shadowlands opened, providing plenty of things to do, but a part that usually requires players to submit a hefty portion of their time is levelling to the level cap once again.

Since this expansion brought the player level down from 120 to 50, players only have to cover 10 levels, up to 60 to make cap, however, being a live-service title, this is expected to take some time, usually at the very least, a few days.

One committed individual has decided that a few days was far too long, and instead managed to make the level-cap of 60 in just three hours. To do so, the player used a method where they ran the Necrotic Wake dungeon repeatedly, using a lower-level teammate as a way to enter the dungeon once they moved past its level 56 cap. By taking around 5-6 minutes to run the dungeon, in a three-person party, the player made level 60 in three hours.

